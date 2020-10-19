According to Edna Ayers who recently celebrated her 103rd birthday, the secret to longevity is simple, just “keep happy.”
Happiness for Ayers includes meeting up with her friends every Wednesday for a game of Bridge. And she’s a sharp player too, said Faye Moody, who hosted Wednesday’s game at her house. Moody decided to include a birthday celebration for Ayers who turned 103 on Oct. 12.
“I just wanted to do something to celebrate someone as amazing as Edna,” Moody said.
Ayers’ friends sang happy birthday to her before she blew out the candles on her cake. Ayers, a self-proclaimed lover of candy and sweets, said her celebration with her friends was “wonderful” and “couldn’t have been better.”
The crew met at the Fain Senior Center and have been playing Bridge together for at least 15 years.
Ayers, a Pennsylvania native, has been a Wetumpka resident since 1985. She is the mother of three daughters and a son who died. She has four grandkids.