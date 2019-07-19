A Wetumpka woman was killed in a boat crash early Saturday morning on the Alabama River, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Around midnight, Krista Danielle Elliott, 32, of Wetumpka was killed when the boat she was a passenger in struck a tree overhanging the river. She was the only passenger in the boat along with the operator, who was uninjured, according to ALEA Marine Patrol commander Capt. Gary Buchanan.
Buchanan said the crash occurred between where the Coosa and Tallapoosa rivers converge and the canal to the Walter Boldin Dam.
Elliott’s body was recovered at the scene and the ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash, Buchanan said.
Elliott’s death marks the third area fatality in one week on the water at night. During the Fourth of July weekend, two men were killed when two boats collided in the darkness near Lake Jordan Marina. After two days of searching, the bodies of Clay Jackson, 26, of Deatsville and Travis House, 17, of Marbury were recovered. An ALEA investigation into that crash is also continuing.