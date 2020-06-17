As mobile systems and technologies continue to advance, Wetumpka is working to get ahead of the curve by laying the groundwork to embrace 5G mobile technology.
The Wetumpka City Council had a first reading of a 21-page ordinance that took the council an hour to read Monday night which is intended to regulate the placement of small-cell facilities and the activities of wireless providers.
In a nutshell, 5G is next-generation mobile technology that requires infrastructure called small cell facilities to deploy it.
The council described 5G as a technology that increases data capabilities in small areas such as Wetumpka’s new football field and other areas where large crowds gather for events or to work.
As for fees collected by the city related to this service, the proposed ordinance states a service provider such as AT&T will be charged a $500 permit fee with each application.
Upon acceptance of the application, the provider is allowed to install up to five cell nodes or no more than 10 cell nodes at an additional cost of $100 per node for nodes six to 10.
The city will also charge an annual license fee of $270 to providers per node that is located in the public right of way.
According to the ordinance, the city’s building department has the first say in approving applications submitted by service providers.
If the building department doesn’t approve an application, the service provider has the ability to present it the city’s planning commission.
If that body doesn’t approve the application, it will go before the city council and eventually to circuit court.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, small cell towers are much smaller than traditional towers and several need to be installed in the same vicinity.
These large groupings of small-cell systems can affect a community’s public aesthetic, which is one of the many topics addressed in the ordinance.
The council is expected to vote on the ordinance at its next meeting July 6.
The council’s lone vote was a unanimous decision to approve an expense of $5,097.38 to replace a Wetumpka Police Department vehicle.
According to Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton, one of the department’s vehicles was totaled a few months ago due to a high-speed pursuit.
Benton said money received through insurance will cover the remainder of the estimated cost of $29,000 on the new vehicle.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the minutes from its June 1 meeting