Wetumpka’s new athletic complex is one step closer to coming to fruition after a groundbreaking ceremony was held last Tuesday.
Officials with the City of Wetumpka, Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering, McKee and Associates and Wetumpka High School gathered at the entrance of where the multi-use complex will be built to commemorate the kickoff of construction efforts.
“(Last Tuesday) when we just turned this dirt, it kicked off this project,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said.
Willis said several organizations deserve thanks for their assistance with the project.
“There have been a lot of players in helping us with this project,” he said. “Alabama Power has come alongside with us; Elmore County (Commission) is instrumental in helping us with this project, along with the (Elmore County) Board of Education, we are excited to get this project going.”
The project includes a stadium that will seat between 5,000 and 5,500. It will alos have a synthetic turf field, an eight-lane track, a state-of-the-art scoreboard, dressing rooms, concessions areas and a VIP box.
Willis said the stadium will give the city the ability to host large track meets in Wetumpka and indicated those meets could potentially bring up to 25 track teams to compete.
The goal is to have the stadium built before the first Wetumpka football game this fall, according to Willis.
City officials unanimously accepted a $4,985,900 bid from Selma-based Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering on Jan. 29 to build the turf complex.