Ben and Erin Napier are getting ready host season two of Home Town Takeover and with it will come more attention to Wetumpka.
The new season wasn’t filmed in Wetumpka or Alabama; instead it is highlighting Ft. Morgan, Colorado but will still likely bring more tourists to Wetumpka.
“I fully expect us to see more people come to town as the new season prepares to start,” Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield said. “I would think there will be mentions of Wetumpka and repairing of the first season featuring Wetumpka.”
Whitfield’s home, The Big Fish House, was one of the projects in Season 1 and it attracts pedestrians almost daily. At the chamber, Whitfield believes she will see an increase in foot traffic again. She has also been monitoring data that tracks cell phones and their paths.
“We normally see between 4,000 and 5,000 people per month who stop in front of the chamber office for at least five minutes, “ Whitfield said. “The months after the first season aired we saw more 20,000 people per month. I don’t think we will get to that level but I do think more people will come to Wetumpka.”
One noticeable connection between Wetumpka and Ft. Morgan is both towns have arched bridges as a prominent part of downtown.
“Struggling small towns can do the hard work to become healthy again. It’s difficult, but nothing great is ever easy,” Erin Napier said in a release. “And while it is scary to take on a project of this scale, it helps so much to have a team to help carry the load.”