The Twilight Garden Club of Eclectic is calling on the community to participate in its fifth annual Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit, which is going on now and will end right before Thanksgiving.
During the exhibit, residents and businesses are invited to decorate their own scarecrows and display them throughout the town or in their yards.
In the past, club treasurer Anita Holley said she has seen scarecrows dressed as Disney characters, police, firefighters, football players and more. She’s encouraging community members to use their imaginations.
“It makes (the town) look cute, festive and comical,” she said. “And people have done a really good job with their imaginations in past years.”
Holley came up with the idea for the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit years ago when she saw something similar during a visit to Alpharetta, Georgia.
“I thought we could do that in Eclectic, and it would be a good thing for the garden club,” Holley said.
Over the years Holley said the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit has become increasingly popular. It originally ended before Thanksgiving, but the event was such a hit that it was extended to Thanksgiving.
The club is focusing on having the scarecrows displayed around the Main Street area but residents are allowed to display them at their homes or any other location on city property.
Residents are welcome to attach their scarecrows to city lamp poles but cannot use Alabama Power poles.
For more information about the Whimsical Scarecrow Exhibit, contact Holley at 334-857-3822 or Betty Coker at 334-399-7151.