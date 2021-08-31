Wetumpka High School will shift to a virtual platform starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will continue through Friday, Sept. 3, due to the number of personnel currently out related to COVID-19.
The situation will be evaluated over the weekend and a notification will be sent to faculty, staff, students and parents about the expected return date for in-person instruction on campus.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis' COVID update on Friday, Aug. 27, stated that 23 employees and 244 students tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
"Our return to ADPH quarantine guidelines for direct contact have significantly increased the number of students being sent home, specifically in the elementary schools," Dennis stated. "We will continue to work to keep schools open to provide in-person instruction and we need your help. If your child has symptoms, please keep your child at home. This is especially important for the elementary schools where masks are not required and whole classes are impacted."