As April 6 draws near, Wetumpka High School administrators, staff and several teachers were busy making preparations to ensure students and teachers are ready to finish the rest of the school year.
WHS principal Dr. Robbie Slater said the first priority was to get computers in the hands of students who needed the hardware.
"I set up a Zoom meeting with our staff and split them up into group and told them the priorities we have now through Friday," Slater said. "We don't have a total number yet, but we are pushing 212 students needing a device Chromebook. We have enough Chromebooks on campus that will cover our population of kids."
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis previously said the process of taking Chromebooks out of carts and keeping up with inventory on those is a labor-intensive process.
"That is a logistical challenge," he said. "The Chromebooks on campus are secured in carts so staff needs to remove those from the carts. Each Chromebook has a cable that has to be removed. Then, the computers are wiped down and placed in a bag."
Slater said he expects the computers for WHS students will be available for distribution Friday.
"That is our first order of business," he said. "Next on our agenda is to make sure our teachers have a virtual setup so Monday they can start contacting their students."
Come next week, 1,200 WHS students will be in a virtual learning environment taught by the school's 68 teachers.
Environmental science teacher and tennis coach Scott Walker said there is an immense amount preparation to move a traditional face-to-face class to an online environment.
"It's one of those things it is overwhelming until you get knee-deep into it and figure it out," he said. "The quantity (amount of school work) is new. I've put work in Edgenuity before, just not in a bulk situation."
According to Slater, Edgenuity is an online program teachers use to deliver classroom instruction to students.
He said the majority of WHS teachers already use the program in their classes and described the rest of the school year will look similar to an online college or university setting.
"It's going to be a learning curve," Slater said. "Students will have access to that teacher at certain times so if they have questions or need help they can reach out to that teacher and the teacher can reply back."
He said going through the challenges of delivering the rest of the school year is actually a benefit.
"It gives teachers the opportunity to work with technology with their students," he said. "Also, it gives us the opportunity to have those assignments so if anything like this happens again or a student is out a long time, the teachers will already have assignments to give the students."
As administrators, teachers and volunteers moved about the nearly vacant building, they were aware of social distancing practices.
"We talked about social distancing and we are following the guidelines we need to follow that are put in place while we are on campus," Slater said. "The good part, is we've not been on campus for 14 days so the building should be good."
Slater shared a special message to the Class of 2020.
"They are missing a lot of activities between now and the end of the school year," he said. "Hopefully, we will make a decision on some of those activities, like graduation, and just ride this out and try to get to a point where we can have graduation. I feel for them, but I think it is going to make them better. They will have a deeper appreciation for school and handling things."