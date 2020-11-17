Six robotics teams from schools throughout the River Region gathered at Wetumpka High School on Saturday for the Montgomery BEST Robotics Competition, the nation’s only in-person BEST Robotics competition taking place this year.
WHS robotics team volunteer and mentor Carmine Vilardi said BEST Robotics hubs throughout the nation are conducting competitions via live stream or are competing virtually. The Montgomery hub is headquartered at Alabama State University. Several ASU representatives were present at the competition.
Strict COVID-19 safety measures were in place Saturday to help ensure the safety of those in attendance. The competition was not open to the general public. Only the teams and their adult chaperones were allowed at the competition, which was live streamed to allow others to watch.
The competition consisted of six teams with six members competing in seeding rounds that then determined what teams would compete against each other in the championship rounds.
The teams participating in the competition were: Eastwood/Cornerstone Schools, Piedmont Academy, Northridge High School, Ridgecrest Christian School, McKee Middle/Lanier High School and Wetumpka High School.
Pierce Robinson, Kaleb Sims, Avery Pyles, Michael Fulmer, Judson Wood and Timothy Hughes made up Wetumpka’s team.
At the conclusion of the competition, Ridgecrest Academy landed in first place, followed by Wetumpka in second place and Piedmont Academy in third.
Every year, BEST Robotics designs a new competition game that’s centered on a real-world problem. This year’s obvious winner is COVID-19.
During each three-minute round, a spotter and a driver from each team worked together to try to prevent the spread of the virus, represented by wooden blocks acting as cells. Some cells were contaminated with the virus, some were healthy and others possessed COVID antibodies. The contaminated wooden blocks were magnetic, which allowed the judges to distinguish between infected and healthy cells.
It was up to the students to use their robots to isolate the cells in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading. The teams could also administer tennis ball inoculations to the cells to get rid of the virus.
The teams were judges and awarded points based on how well they controlled the spread of the virus.
Aside from the actual robotics competition, the students were judged in other areas like engineering, which evaluated their robot design and building process, and marketing, which evaluated the team’s ability to understand STEM language and their ability to effectively communicate information to others.