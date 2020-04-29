Over the past school year, schools across America competed in Greenpower USA regional races in electric power race cars students designed and built.
Although the race season was cut short due to COVID-19, Wetumpka High School’s STEAM Machine students who participated in building and racing electric-powered cars earned its second national title in a row.
The team was awarded the Greenpower USA 2019-2020 championship in the stock division.
Team sponsor Dr. Virginia Vilardi said the shortened season was disappointing.
“In fact, we were supposed to race that weekend after everything was shut down,” she said. “The trailer was packed and ready to go to Hazel Green, Alabama.”
The team was scheduled to race several more races during the season, Vilardi said.
“We raced three races in the season,” she said. “There would have been several more races the team would have attended, but because of the shut down Greenpower decided that the first of March would be the end of the season and whatever the rankings were at that time that’s how they would call it and we were in first place.”
Vilardi said she feels for the lone senior on the team who did not get to finish out the season.
“My senior was devastated,” she said. “Fortunately we only had one senior on the team and the rest are underclassmen so they will get to participate again next year. Most of the ones that are on the team are juniors and this was their second year on the team. She said this shortened season will not pose a learning gap going into the 2020-21 race season.
“They are the ones who have basically taken the car apart and put it back together for two years,” Vilardi said.
The car is a battery-powered, custom-built car the team calls the Golden Arrow.
“Over the years we’ve modified the car,” she said. “The original body was fiberglass, but a fiberglass body is really heavy. Having a heavy body decreased how long you can run.
“It is powered by two batteries. Battery maintenance is the key. One of the biggest costs is battery replacement. When you go to a race you have two races in a day so you’ll use one set of batteries for the first race and another set for second race. We buy new batteries once a year.”
She said the event has practical applications for students who participate.
“Instead of just learning physics from a book, they are using their knowledge of electricity and circuitry and momentum and acceleration and all those things that go into learning first-year physics and applying those practically.”
Vilardi said the racing events are gaining popularity.
“They have different regions throughout the world,” Vilardi said. “It is a fairly new program. We’ve been involved since 2014 when it started. Texas and California are involved. Utah is starting to come on board. This is something that has been in Europe and Asia as well.”
She said races WHS students have attended included observers from China and Korea and teams from Scotland and England.
Two years ago she and the team took a trip to compete at Indianapolis Speedway.
“That is the farthest we have traveled,” she said. “That was a wonderful trip. My kids all kissed the bricks.”
The objective of GreenPower USA is “to advance education in the subjects of sustainable engineering and technology to young people by holding engineering challenges for schools based around designing and building a single seat electric-powered race car,” according to the organization’s website.