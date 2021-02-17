The Wetumpka High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently completed their service project entitled “Hearts for Heroes.”
The purpose of this project was to show appreciation to local law enforcement officers in the community.
On Feb. 10, senior officers and members delivered 63 goodie bags to the Elmore County Sheriffs Department, followed by the delivery of 35 bags to the Wetumpka Police Department on Feb. 11.
The WHS National Honor Society has a membership of 72 students comprised of juniors and seniors and is sponsored by English teacher Susan Hiebert.