Students in Wetumpka High School’s TV production classes are the recent recipients of $1,500 prize for winning first place in a competition held by the Alabama Association of School Boards.
According to teacher Kyle Goodin, the statewide video contest called for students to make a video based on the theme of “Road to Success.” The students were tasked with showing the ways their school helps them on their road to success.
The AASB began accepting video entries in February with a deadline of Oct. 21. But at the time that Goodin learned about the contest, the deadline was a little more than a week away.
Goodin said he decided to submit an entry because he knew the process of making the video would provide valuable experience for his students.
“As a second year teacher, just the fact that we were able to get the video completed in time was an accomplishment,” he said. “When I found out that we took home first place, that was absolutely astounding to me. I was just floored.”
The video was created from start to finish by the students, with guidance from Goodin. It took the students two class periods to decide on an idea for the video. They quickly wrote a script and recruited a student from the theater department to act in video alongside another student from their class.
The video depicts an older sister picking up her younger sister after school. The younger shares that she’s feeling overwhelmed by all of the possibilities in front of her in high school. The older sister shares the variety of ways students can excel at WHS.
“The overall message is that your particular road to success is chosen by you,” Goodin said. “At Wetumpka High School students have all of these paths open to them and it’s up to them to decide which one to take.”
The making of the video took one school week to complete. Goodin, who’s also a wedding videographer, even brought in some of his personal, more advanced equipment to help shoot the content.
He said student Taylor Gunn quickly took on a leadership role on the project. Goodin said he had a clear vision of what kind of shots he wanted and how the final product should look.
“It was really cool to see him get that vision in his head and execute his ideas,” Goodin said.
Student Sarah Stauch also stepped up to the plate, running the camera and directing the group. Goodin said she and Gunn worked well together and took turns leading.
Kyndall Bonet played the role of the younger sister and theater student Searcy Herring played to role of the older sister.
“Kyndall is consistent as the anchor for our news show so she has experience in front of the camera,” Goodin said. “She’s a trooper when it comes to being on camera and she takes direction well.”
Other students in the TV production class acted as extras in the video or helped behind the scenes.
“The whole team was involved in one way or another,” Goodin said. “Those who played extras did such a great job of just being in the background and doing exactly what they were supposed to do. Most of the kids in my class are pretty young so I’m proud of how well they maintained their professionalism. It can be very easy for kids their age to lose focus, but they stayed on task even through they were in the background. Everyone really came together and stepped up to deliver a really good video.”
The $1,500 prize money will be used to purchase equipment for the class.
“This is going to change the program in so many ways,” Goodin said. “This will give us an edge in a lot of ways and will open doors for us.”