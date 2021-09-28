Wetumpka High School's Theatre Guild will soon debut 'Willy Wonka.'
The production features two separate casts -- the Oompa Cast and the Loompa Cast. Both casts include of all the beloved characters, like Charlie, Grandpa Joe, Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompas.
Performances are Thursday, Sept. 30; Saturday, Oct. 2; Thursday, Oct. 7; and Saturday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. There will also be 2 p.m. matinees available both Saturdays.
General admission tickets cost $10; tickets for children are $5. Tickets are available only online through the GoFan app or GoFan.co/app/school/AL11860. For more information, go to Wetumpka High Theatre Guild on Facebook.