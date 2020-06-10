The video production program at Wetumpka High School is giving students valuable real-world experience, improving the students’ portfolios and leading to more opportunities.
A team of four students and WHS teacher Kyle Goodin recently created a video that showcased the Central Alabama Works 2020 Career Discovery Expo held at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery.
According to Goodin, the idea to put the high school’s video production students to work was presented by Elmore County Technical Center career coach Lindsay Jordan.
“Mrs. Jordan saw a similar video that was produced by a company that covered this event at another branch of Alabama Works that Opelika City Schools students attended,” he said. “She and I thought this would be a good project to take a few of our students and make a deal out of it.”
Goodin put together a team of four students and assisted them through the process of creating a professional-looking video.
The team got to experience most of what really goes in to a video production, according to Goodin.“I sat down and showed Sydney Reeves (a student) how to set up an interview,” he said. “We went through the whole process and had three interviews. It was a really good learning experience to let the kids get out on their own with a camera and capture something that not necessarily was connected to Wetumpka High School. This was a little bigger than WHS.”
As Goodin prepared to help the students edit the raw video, the school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coronavirus shut everything down,” Goodin said. “It was my intention to have the students edit it as well. I had to settle for having them help shoot and I handled editing. It was a joint effort.”
The students’ work caught the eye of Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis.
“That video led into the possibility of covering other events for the schools in the county,” Goodin said. “Mr. Dennis and I are in talks to produce a series of videos over the summer with some of my students that focuses on the different schools in Elmore County.
I am pretty excited about that. It will be a lot of work, but really good experience for a blossoming television production program at WHS.”
Goodin said he is surprised more students are not signed up for his classes due to the fact video is everywhere.
“I do not know why every kid is not beating down the door to get in to my class,” he said. “We all watch videos. We all enjoy it to some degree or another. This is a skill set you almost cannot live without now.”
Goodin said he is teaching students how to be visually literate.
“That is what I am trying to teach and to teach kids how a video is created and what are we saying by doing certain things in the visual medium that television or video,” he said. “I just think it is a tremendous skill set to have in the 21st century. Being able to decipher media, particularly video, is a tremendous skill set to hone.”
While this is Goodin’s first year teaching, he is no stranger to the world of video production.
“I graduated with a degree in telecommunications and film from the University of Alabama,” he said. “When I left there, I went to work at WSFA. In Montgomery, there is no equal to WSFA. That’s where my background came from.”
He said one of his goals is to teach his students to produce quality work.
“When someone says that a video or a production or anything that is created is high school level, that is generally taken as a little bit of an insult,” he said. “I could not help but to think of what could have been created if someone gave me the proper equipment and the knowledge to use it when I was in high school.
“If I were given those things back when I was in high school, I could have made some awesome stuff and been much better prepared for not only a career, but just my journey through college.”
The video is available on YouTube by searching “career discovery expo 2020.”