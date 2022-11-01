It started as another themed art show — “Art Gone Wild.”
But now it has grown from the walls of The Kelly to an event to cover downtown Wetumpka.
“We planned the exhibit first — wildlife art,” The Kelly Executive Director Jennifer Eifert said. “Then it grew to a Wildlife Arts Festival.”
Eifert said Wetumpka native Thomas Harris was involved in the planning of the Art Gone Wild exhibit and brought the inspiration to plan the larger event.
“He was inspired by the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in Charleston, South Carolina and the wildlife arts festival in Thomasville,” Eifert said. “He wants that for Wetumpka.”
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and has a multitude of things going on.
“We will have artists around town,” Eifert said. “We will have the Wildlife Federation out here with their animals. We will have the sporting dogs here. We will have tastings, cooking demonstrations, vendors and food and kids activities.”
Alabama Plein Air Artists is a group of artists from all over the state and beyond who love painting outdoors. They will be scattered about downtown painting Nov. 5.
There are several scheduled demonstrations.
Wildrose Kennels is renowned for their British and Irish Labradors in North America. Their British Labradors are regarded among wingshooters and adventurers as the most versatile sporting dogs in the world. The kennel will have two demonstrations at 10:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.
The Alabama Wildlife Federation is the oldest and largest non-profit conservation organization in Alabama. The organization will have a live animal demonstration at 10:55 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.
David Foote has been carving wildlife, particularly birds, for nearly 40 years, having first fallen in love with woodcarving when he was 18. His artworks have been featured at the White House, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Audubon Society in Manhattan, and recently here at The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery.
Foote will give a demonstration at 12:45 p.m.
James Beard award-winning Chris Hastings, the owner and chef of Birmingham’s Hot and Hot Fish Club and Ovenbird, will give a cooking demonstration at 3:30 p.m.
For those who can’t make the festival, the Art Gone Wild exhibit featuring Alabama artists is currently available to view at The Kelly.