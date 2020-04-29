As the state's stay-at-home order transitions to a safer-at-home order which goes into effect 5 p.m. Thursday, a strategy has been released for reopening Wind Creek Wetumpka and Wind Creek Hospitality's other casinos.
Wind Creek Hospitality president and CEO Jay Dorris did not announce an opening date but he said solutions and plans for a controlled reopening are developing.
“We will use our own best judgment on when to reopen in order to protect the well-being of our team members, guests and surrounding communities,” he said in a statement. "While I wish we could safely swing our doors open and invite everyone in all at once, our reopening will be conducted in phases.”
Dorris said all locations will slowly move into reopening.
“We will begin with a soft reopening, where we will invite small groups of guests to visit our properties to test out some of our new policies and procedures and ensure that they’ll work on a larger scale," Dorris said.
Dorris urged customers to be flexible and patient as the process continues.
"Once we believe we can accommodate more guests, we will reopen to the general public," he said. "We will still be operating at reduced capacity and we don’t want the excitement of visiting our property spoiled due to waiting in line to get in. So, we will offer a new reservation system for casino visits."
He said the reservation system will give guests the option to choose days and times to visit the property intended to ensure a safe number of customers and employees at each location.
There will continue to be some limits at facilities including restaurants, retail outlets, spa and entertainment, according to Dorris.
“When we reopen, our goal is to have a plan that will provide a smart and measured approach,” he said. “It probably won’t be perfect, and it will evolve once put into practice."