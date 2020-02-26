Wind Creek Hospitality and comedian Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson recently announced a new sponsorship and philanthropic partnership.
The comedian’s nonprofit organization, The Funnymaine Foundation, and Wind Creek will collaborate to produce two events this summer that will benefit at-risk youth in the state of Alabama.
“I’ve always been a huge advocate for businesses in Alabama that are doing great work for and in the state,” Johnson said in a release.
“Since I have four shows in the state of Alabama on this year’s tour, it was only right to partner with a great Alabama-based company like Wind Creek. More importantly, I’m looking forward to working with at-risk youth here in Alabama alongside Wind Creek this summer. Having a successful company or a sold out tour means nothing if our next generation of youth are not set up for success.”
Wind Creek director of public relations Magi Williams said the partnership is a win for youth in the state.
“We at Wind Creek could not be more pleased with the opportunity to support the Funnymaine Foundation in providing programs for young Alabamians in need,” she said. “We also look forward to the incredibly funny and entertaining Funnymaine events. This is truly a win for Alabama kids and for anyone lucky enough to secure a ticket to one of the shows.”
Johnson’s Off the Couch 2 Tour kicks off March 12 in Phoenix and will include over 25 shows across the country.
Wind Creek will be the official sponsor for shows in Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika and Mobile.
A full list of dates and links to purchase tickets for the tour can be found at HYPERLINK "http://www.Funnymaine.com"www.Funnymaine.com.
Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and manages the tribe’s gaming facilities including Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, and racetracks in Alabama and Florida.