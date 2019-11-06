Kay Simmons, property manager of Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Wetumpka, was recognized by Main Street Wetumpka with its Main Street Alabama Community Hero Award.
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs and board president Dennis Fain gave the handcrafted award to Simmons.
“Since our inception in 2016, Wind Creek Wetumpka has been one of our largest supporters of downtown revitalization,” Stubbs said. “We have come a very long way in a short time, and Wind Creek has played an instrumental role in that progress.
“Without its support of our mission, we would not have been able to carry out the number of projects and initiatives that have proven paramount to our success. We can’t think of a more fitting community award recipient.”
Simmons received the award at Main Street Alabama’s sixth annual Awards of Excellence program recently held in Decatur.
The event recognizes efforts of the organization that is focused on creating jobs and keeping character in communities across the state.
Mary Helmer, Main Street Alabama’s president and state coordinator, recognized several projects and individuals that made impacts in their respective communities.
“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” Helmer said. “(The) award winners represent the most innovative downtown revitalization projects in our Main Street Alabama communities.
The effort and leadership it takes to move these projects from concept through completion is tremendous and we are thrilled to acknowledge such achievements.”
Main Street Wetumpka is one of 23 designated Main Street Alabama communities. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Main Street Wetumpka’s mission is to revitalize its once-bustling downtown business district through a proven four-point approach of design, promotion, outreach and economic vitality.
Main Street Wetumpka preserves the historic integrity and charm of its downtown by empowering its community of business owners and residents through education, inspiration and the dedicated improvement of its ever-evolving spaces.
Main Street Alabama is focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of this statewide organization’s efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhoods.