Wind Creek Wetumpka donates over $20K to Boy Scout Troop 50

Through the generosity of Wind Creek Wetumpka, Troop 50 received more than $20,000 to help it rebuild from the Jan. 19, 2019 tornado that struck Wetumpka.
Troop 50 Scoutmaster Gardner Perdue said the money will go a long way in constructing a new building for the troop that currently has 44 Scouts, 12 adult volunteers and 12 troop committee members.
Perdue said the troop is currently in process of raising more funds.
“We have an acre of land on Highway 14 across from the baseball fields,” he said. “Keith Holley with Holley Mart is giving us the land to rebuild.”
Although more funds are needed, Perdue said the troop is making headway on reaching its goal thanks to the recent donation.
“With this gracious $20,000 donation by Wind Creek Wetumpka, we are approximately halfway to our goal,” Perdue said.
He said the troop’s chartering organization, First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka, set up an account at First Community Bank of Central Alabama to accept donations.
“If others would like to help us rebuild, they can donate at the bank,” he said.
Perdue said the new building will be named after Samuel Chester Bass, who was the namesake of the previous building. “He was a former councilman and Scoutmaster for 11 years,” he said.
In addition, the troop lost tables, chairs and historical items in the tornado, Perdue said.