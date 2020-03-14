A person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus visited Wind Creek Wetumpka recently, and the organization announced it will close for 24 hours for deep cleaning because of the exposure.
According to a Wind Creek Hospitality news release, all of its properties located in Alabama will voluntarily close at 6 a.m. Sunday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.
The announcement comes after the business found out a person who was diagnosed with coronavirus visited Wind Creek Wetumpka the third week of February.
The release stated its Alabama facilities will receive intensive deep cleanings during the 24-hour period.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our other properties, and it has been three weeks since the visit to Wetumpka, Wind Creek has decided to take these steps as responsible business leaders within our communities and in the best interests of our guests and team members," the release stated.
Following the deep cleaning, Wind Creek stated all properties will reopen with the following social distancing practices in place:
• Limiting active machines on the casino floor, high limit areas, and non-smoking areas so that spacing between active games meets social distancing guidelines
• Limiting and spacing seating at all restaurants and bars
• Limiting and spacing seating at other public outlets to be consistent with social spacing protocols
• Configuring queue lines to support social spacing patrons
The release stated it will pay salaried and tipped employees during the temporary closure.