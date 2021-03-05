The Elmore County Food Pantry serves roughly 700 clients but that would not be possible with the support of local businesses and strong community support. The Wetumpka Winn-Dixie holds annual food drives to support the food pantry and this year their customers and associates stepped up to help their neighbors in need by donating 17,000 pounds of food throughout November last year.
"We have a food drive, usually, twice a year," Winn-Dixie manager Mickey Hodge said. "Our associates and customers give their change to round up to an even number, and things like that. We take all the money raised through our company and donate to the local food bank. We had a very successful drive this year."
The donated food was delivered to the food pantry on Friday, Feb. 26.
Hodge says the success of the food drive comes from a solid group of Wetumpka residents.
"I think our community really supports our local food bank, and we make sure that it goes to our local food bank, the one in our community where our store is," he said.
2020 was a tough year for many people, but the Wetumpka community came through for fellow community members during their time of need.
"Our customers and our associates are extremely supportive. They want to help people in need, especially with COVID this year, and all the things going on, and people affected," Hodge said. "That food drive really hit home with people this year."
The Elmore County Food Pantry distributes food at no cost to individuals and families in need who qualify for assistance.
Winn-Dixie is a major supporter of local food banks, but it is their customers that made the difference. All of the donations to the food drive are appreciated no matter the size.
"I want the people in the community to know how far all the donations went. Some were small and others were larger. What a benefit this is to our local food bank to help the people in this community that need the help to meet one of the basics of life – eating," he said.
Hodge was the organizer of the food drive and he wants the community to know that he kept his promise.
"We delivered, just like we said we would," he said.