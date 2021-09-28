Eclectic Sugar and Spice

Cupcakes made by Carmen Winslett, owner of Eclectic Sugar and Spice. Submitted

After five years of operating her bakery business, Eclectic Sugar and Spice, from her home, Carmen Winslett is opening a storefront. 

Winslett has plans to transform a building on her property, that’s currently being used for storage, into her new bakery.

“I’m aiming to have the shop open by Dec. 15, which is National Cupcake Day, but I hope to be able to open before that,” Winslett said.

Eclectic Sugar and Spice specializes in filled cupcakes but offers a variety of other baked goods, jams, jellies and more. Orders may be picked up or can be delivered in the local area.

This isn’t Winslett’s first go at owning a bakery business. She owned a bakery while living in Ohio years ago. When she moved to Alabama about 17 years ago, she decided to take a break from business ownership. But after a while, she made her way back to the baking business.

“I grew up cooking in the kitchen with my mom, aunts and my grandmother, ” she said. “Baking has always been a great stress reliever for me and it’s something that I really enjoy.”

Winslett said her husband and two children help her run the business. To follow along with Winslett’s progress, go to Eclectic Sugar & Spice on Facebook.