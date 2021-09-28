After five years of operating her bakery business, Eclectic Sugar and Spice, from her home, Carmen Winslett is opening a storefront.
Winslett has plans to transform a building on her property, that’s currently being used for storage, into her new bakery.
“I’m aiming to have the shop open by Dec. 15, which is National Cupcake Day, but I hope to be able to open before that,” Winslett said.
Eclectic Sugar and Spice specializes in filled cupcakes but offers a variety of other baked goods, jams, jellies and more. Orders may be picked up or can be delivered in the local area.
This isn’t Winslett’s first go at owning a bakery business. She owned a bakery while living in Ohio years ago. When she moved to Alabama about 17 years ago, she decided to take a break from business ownership. But after a while, she made her way back to the baking business.
“I grew up cooking in the kitchen with my mom, aunts and my grandmother, ” she said. “Baking has always been a great stress reliever for me and it’s something that I really enjoy.”
Winslett said her husband and two children help her run the business. To follow along with Winslett’s progress, go to Eclectic Sugar & Spice on Facebook.