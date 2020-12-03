A recent theft at Walmart in Millbrook resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old woman.
On Nov. 30, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart in regard to a theft in progress. According to a release from the police department, a loss prevention associate informed the police that two women entered the store and filled two shopping carts with property and used stickers to scan items at lesser costs during the checkout process.
As one of the women attempted to leave the business with property that had not been paid for, a loss prevention personnel approached her. At that point, the offender became aggressive and fled across the parking lot where she was apprehended by responding officers. The second suspect discarded her shopping cart inside the store and fled the scene in a silver vehicle of unknown make and model.
Britannica Simmons, a Montgomery resident, was taken into custody and transported to the Millbrook Police Department where she was charged with second-degree theft of property. Simmons was processed and transported to the Elmore County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
“Unfortunately, it’s not only the season of giving, it’s also the season for thieving,” said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. “We see an increase in retail theft each year as the holidays approach. With that said, I’m both amazed and appalled that people continue to come to businesses in this city, particularly Walmart, to commit these property crimes. As I’ve stated many times over the years, Walmart has one of the best surveillance systems that you can purchase and their loss prevention staff does an excellent job. Our responding officers did an outstanding job with their response and were able to quickly apprehend this offender without incident.
“I hope the offender learned at least two valuable lessons during her brief visit to our city. There is no honor among thieves. Her accomplice fled the scene, leaving the offender to face the repercussions alone. More importantly, if you come to the Millbrook Walmart to commit retail theft, chances are pretty darn good that you’ll be apprehended and taken to the Elmore County Jail. With all due respect to my friend and colleague, Sheriff Bill Franklin, the Elmore County Jail isn’t a place I’d want to visit, particularly during the holidays. I’d rather see folks spending their money on gifts for their children or folks needing help, not bail, fines and court fees.”