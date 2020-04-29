Wetumpka resident Tammy Albritton said she is fortunate to still be alive.
She credited the hand of God and the selfless actions of her neighbor and friend, Ashley Edwards, for saving her life as she fought through having a seizure.
It was around 2 p.m. two weekends ago when Albritton was at home with her husband, Matt, who is the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Wetumpka.
She urged him to get outside and take a ride on his motorcycle. She said her first seizure had already occurred and he was apprehensive to leave.
“I was feeling fine and I’d told my husband who’d been locked up in the home with me to please go and take a ride on the motorcycle,” Albritton said. “He said he was staying so I told him he was getting on my nerves.”
Albritton said soon after her husband left is when trouble began.
“I knew it (a seizure) was coming,” she said. “I have signs I can tell when one is coming. I get a metallic taste in my mouth. I could not find my phone and walked to the front door.”
Walking outside was her last resort to finding help.
“There was Ashley outside, working in the yard with her son,” Albritton said.
Prior to the seizure, Albritton said it was a normal day.
“I was not having any problems at all,” she said.
Edwards would typically be at work but she decided to take a few hours off to spend outside with her son and tend to her plants.
“I don’t know how she knew to come outside at that time, but thank God she did,” Edwards said. “This was absolutely a God thing. Usually, I’d be inside on the phone working. For some reason, that day I decided I wanted some rest and took time off from work.”
Beyond comforting Albritton during the 20 or so minutes from the time 911 was called until help arrived, Edwards was versed in medical assistance.
“My mom has really bad asthma,” Edwards said. “That’s how I knew to do the chest rub when Tammy stopped breathing. I had to do that many times to her as we waited on the ambulance.”
Albritton said Edwards knew what she was doing.
“There were three times I went into respiratory arrest and quit breathing,” Albritton said. “She knew what to do and how to resuscitate me.”
Albritton said she was terrified as she was lucid and aware of what was actively happening to her.
“Finally, I was able to realize it was Ashley who was with and I was going to be OK, but for the first 20 minutes I was not aware of anything,” she said. “This was a God-appointed blessing.”
Edwards agreed God was responsible for how the situation occurred.
“Her husband used to be my preacher at Weoka Church and she was a youth leader,” Edwards said.
The Albrittons moved to their new home two years ago. Several months passed before they realized Edwards lived next door.
“One day we were out in the yard and had been in our new home for three months when we reunited,” Albritton said. “She is a very precious person to me.”
Doctors even credited Edwards with saving Albritton’s life.
“Even the doctors at Elmore Community Hospital told us that I would not be here if Ashley had not helped me,” Albritton said. “At a time when we are told to stay away from people, instead of Ashley running away from me, she ran to me. She stayed right with me and picked my head up and held my hand and did everything right.”
Albritton has an appointment at UAB that will hopefully explain what is causing her seizures.