Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is unique.
Unlike other technical schools and community colleges, its entire student population is either serving or has served time in prison. According to Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward, ISTC is the only school in the United States entirely behind the fence and wire of prison.
“This is the only technical college in the United States that caters solely to those incarcerated and post incarcerated,” Ward said. “I have seen the success and the data doesn't lie.”
Ward said recidivism is about 30 percent in Alabama.
“In other words, about three in ten will commit another crime within three years of release from prison,” Ward said.
Ward said those who are released from prison who complete mental health and drug addiction programs along with getting training and certificates offered by ISTC are far different.
“Latest numbers show that if a person successfully completes that program, the number goes from 30 percent to 4.1 percent,” Ward said, “How can we be against that?”
Statistics provided by ISTC said for every $1 spent, the state saves $45 on recidivism.
Ward said he knows someone released from prison who became a certified welder through ISTC.
“He left parole making $85,000 a year starting off,” Ward said. “That guy is not coming back.
We want people to be successful, to get out and pay taxes.”
ISTC has now consolidated all of the post-secondary education efforts in Alabama’s prisons under its umbrella. It is something appreciated by Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm.
“Uniformity has helped us out hugely,” Hamm said. “The partnership is working well.”
Now ISTC serves 17 correctional facilities and 12 Alabama Pardons and Parole Facilities in 20 of Alabama’s counties.
“This has been a big consolidation for us,” ISTC President Annette Funderburk said. “We appreciate the department of corrections working with us across the state. It was a great vision of our chancellor to do this. It is one like no other in the United States where we solely serve the incarcerated population through a post secondary system.”
ISTC has had successes. One graduate owns a trucking company with many trucks based in Minnesota and a hub in Atlanta. Other graduates are working in barbershops and the construction industry.
“About 10 years ago, about the only option when an inmate got out was to work in fast food,” Hamm said. “Now through the programs we have employers coming to us, coming routinely asking when they are getting out.”
Last year ISTC was given a state legislative apparition of $12.8 million. It had another $2 million in federal grants and $8.7 million in state grants. It has 108 employees with a payroll of $10 million. The total economic impact created by operations and alumni in 2021 is estimated to be $135.3 million with more than 1,900 jobs supported.
One student to be released from the prison system in May is Richard Redmond. He will return to the Mobile area with his GED and will go to work in the shipyards while continuing his education at Bishop State Community College. Redmond has been noticed by the staff of ISTC.
“He is a hard worker,” ISTC Associate Dean Julliana Probst said. “He is one of Ingram State’s best. He stays busy trying to better himself. I see in him a responsible citizen and life-long learner.”
Redmond said ISTC and its programs are a life-changer for him.
“Ingram has been a blessing to me as I strive to rehabilitate myself to reenter society ready for the challenges of being a productive citizen in the workforce,” Redmond said. “I came to Ingram with only the education level of the eighth grade, but with the help of the faculty, I earned my GED on the first try. This was a proud accomplishment for me. I didn’t know if I could do it after being away from school for so long.”
Since getting his GED, Redmond has been tutoring other prisoners towards getting GEDs. Redmond also serves as a student ambassador for ISTC and has a 4.0 GPA.
Options abound for students at ISTC. It offers 20 credit and non-credit technical training programs, industry certifications, adult education, and life skills training.
At the ISTC Draper campus students can learn to be a barber, computer coding, plumbing, diesel mechanics, get a CDL license, electrical, masonry, carpentry and more. Every student gets certified to operate a forklift and work in a warehouse through the campus’ inventory control.
“We start with inmates at intake and move all the way around to end of sentence (EOS),” Funderburk said. “Then with work release and as they parole.”
Some of the state’s prisons fall in the area represented by State Sen. Will Barfoot who is proud to see the ITSC’s success and would like to see it expanded for the betterment of the state.
“The work done here is not important for just Elmore County but statewide,” Barfoot said. “As you know the prison issue melds very well with the workforce issue. At some point in time the incarcerated population will be getting out. We need to make sure that we have them able to contribute to society.”
State Rep. Troy Stubbs’ district is solely in Elmore County. Even though he has yet to cast a vote in Montgomery, he understands the importance of the programs at ISTC through his time on the Elmore County Commission. Stubbs said he has a chiminea on his back patio made by ISTC students and state prisoners.
“I get to tell my children and guests about it,” Stubbs said. “I get to tell them where it came from and who did it, how that gave them a purpose and focus in life. Hopefully it gave them the hope to move through the program at Ingram and be a contributing member of society.”
State Sen. Clyde Chambliss represents Elmore County and has heard the stories from the students of ISTC. It gives Chambliss a special reason to make sure prisoners are given an opportunity to better themselves and become productive citizens.
“I really enjoy hearing some of the testimonies of some of the inmates who have completed the program and come back,” Chambliss said. “One of those stories is this man who talks about what he did. He said, ‘I may have made a mistake but it doesn’t make me a mistake.’ Yes he made a mistake and hurt someone else but he moved through that and learned from that to become productive in life. That is what this program is about.”