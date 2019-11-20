A Wetumpka Police Department officer was terminated and arrested after an investigation revealed evidence theft.
Cpl. Sean Blackburn, now former officer and investigator at the department, was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Elmore County Detention Facility. He was there on a $5,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
According to Elmore County Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson, Blackburn is being charged with two counts theft of property in the second degree.
Wetumpka assistant police chief Ed Reeves confirmed the department realized evidence was missing out of some case files.
Reeves said Blackburn has been terminated from the police department.
The ALEA release states the investigation began when the police department asked the State Bureau of Investigation to step in and investigate possible evidence theft.
The investigation was turned over to the SBI because it involved an officer.
“It was devastating to the whole department,” Reeves said. “No one expected it, but no one is above the law — even law enforcement. We want people to know the Wetumpka Police Department is above board.”
ALEA said no further details are available as the investigation continues.
Editor’s Note: This was the latest information as of presstime Tuesday. The Herald will update the story online if more information is made available