Getting pulled over by a Wetumpka police officer might just bring you a little joy this holiday season.
About 15 lucky people will be pleasantly surprised while being stopped for a driving infraction. According to WPD public relations officer Lt. Ella Roberts, WPD Chaplain John Gallups and the 1:1 Foundation donated Walmart gift cards to the department to be passed out to people in the community.
The gift cards were given to patrol officer to give at their discretion to people they stopped for driving violations.
"Because of COVID, it's been a rough year for everyone," Roberts said. "We thought we'd do a little something to just put a smile on people's face. Our toy drive got canceled due to COVID and we wanted to find another way to spread some joy."