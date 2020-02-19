According to data recently shared by the Wetumpka Police Department, the city’s police force answered in excess of 7,400 calls for service in 2019.
Police chief Greg Benton said the report was generated in late December 2019 thus the data does not include the full month of December.
The department worked 4,786 traffic stops, attended 463 motor vehicle accidents and answered 397 alarms at businesses and residents.
Benton said the majority of traffic stops occur on U.S. Highway 231 and Alabama Highway 14.
Of the 742 arrests, 236 were cases of theft, with a 69% closure rate; 54 motor vehicle breaking and entering, with a 54% closure rate; six robberies, with a 100% closure rate; and 30 burglaries, with a 70% closure rate.
“Our investigators work as a team,” Benton said. “They have good people instincts and work hard. Our closure rates are well above national standards. I’m very proud of them and the way they solve crimes.”
The department answered 102 domestic violence calls.