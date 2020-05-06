The Wetumpka Police Department is actively searching for a suspect officials believe stole over $4,000 in merchandise from Walmart in Wetumpka two months ago.
The suspect hid items in a container valued at $4,173.16 and left the store without paying on March 1, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
WPD officials said the suspect is facing first-degree theft of property.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect should call WPD at 334-567-5321 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
A tip may lead to a cash reward up to $5,000 from CrimeStoppers.