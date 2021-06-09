The Wetumpka Police Department, in partnership with Well Worn Paths, recently kicked off its Operation Backpack school supplies drive.
The department is collecting supplies for children who attend a school in Wetumpka from now until July 24. The department is asking local businesses, city leaders and citizens to support the effort by donating school supplies.
The following supplies are needed:
-Crayons (eight and 24 count boxes)
-No. 2 pencils
-Colored pencils
-Colored markers (basic eight count)
-Facial tissue boxes
-Scissors (rounded tip safety scissors)
-Glue sticks
-Index cards
-Pens
-Loose-leaf notebook paper
-Erasers
-Construction paper
-Hand sanitizer
-Copy paper
-Clorox Wipes
-Book covers and pocket folders
Supplies can be dropped off at four different locations throughout the city:
-Wetumpka Police Department, 4950 U.S. 231, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-Dollar General, 57 Chapel Road
-Dollar General, 4906 U.S. 231
-Coaches Corner, 203 Orline Street
On July 31, the supplies will be distributed in backpacks to children in kindergarten through 12thgrade who attend a school in Wetumpka. Distribution will take place at the police department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out. The goal is to give away at least 100 backpacks filled with school supplies.
Parents will be required to provide valid documentation, like a report card, that shows the child attends a school located in Wetumpka.
The supplies will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.