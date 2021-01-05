A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 231 on Monday, Jan. 4, injured one person.
The crash, which happened around 6:05 a.m. injured a Montgomery man, Kendarious Q. Brown, 23.
Brown was injured when the 2001 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a 2021 Kenworth Truck. Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Kenworth, Bobby R. Carpenter, 38, of Skipperville, was not injured in the crash.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 175.5 mile marker, approximately 14 miles north of Wetumpka.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.