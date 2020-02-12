Holtville High School principal Kyle Futral introduced Christy Wright as the new assistant principal of Holtville High School at the Elmore County Board of Education meeting Monday.
Wright has seven years of service with Elmore County Schools, with her most recent job being a school administrator for Redland Elementary.
“This is a good opportunity and Mr. Futral is good leader to learn from,” Wright said. “I think some challenges (of the job) will be to keep the students focused. As they get older and are ready to move on, a lot of times they are not always focusing on their goals.”
Wright will bring 17 years of experience as an educator to the position.“We found an outstanding person to fill the role,” Futral said. “She has extensive administrative experience at Redland which is important coming into a school during the middle of the year.”
Wright filled the previously held by Mark McGhee who moved to Eclectic Middle School to serve as the school’s principal.
In other matters at the meeting, Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis updated the board on property potentially for sale next to Coosada Elementary School.
“We got an appraisal and talked to the landowners,” Dennis said. “We are landlocked on that property. The right side of the building is literally one foot off the property line. We do not have access to the back of the property.”
Dennis said the property is valued at approximately $175,000 and the school system has first right of refusal.
“It would be a huge asset,” he said.
In other action at the meeting, the board:
• Nominated Guy Sanders to the Elmore County Board of Equalization
• Approved change in employment status of several employees including the transfer of Ayena Jackson from principal of Millbrook Middle School to a newly created role of director of middle school education
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 21 meeting
The next meeting of the Elmore County Board of Education will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Coosada Elementary School.