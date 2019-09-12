The Wetumpka Police Department arrested a 15-year-old and charged the juvenile with making terroristic threats Thursday after investigating a bomb threat that was made to Wetumpka High School via phone Thursday.
The call was made to Wetumpka High School's front office Thursday, police said. The caller stated there was an explosive device inside the school.
Within one hour of the threat being made, detectives identified and arrested the juvenile.
"We will not, nor have we ever, taken matters pertaining to the safety of children in our local schools and in our community lightly," a WPD release stated. "We will continue to aggressively pursue criminal charges and prosecution against anyone who may threaten the safety and well-being of any child."
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the students and faculty were evacuated then returned to class around 1:30 p.m. Police said the school's evacuation procedures proved to be instrumental in the safe and quick exit of all students and faculty.
"Once (the suspect is) determined, procedure will kick in," Dennis said Thursday afternoon prior to the arrest.
Dennis said the juvenile will be prosecuted legally No. 1 then school policies and procedures will be followed.
The case is still under investigation.