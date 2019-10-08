Elmore County law enforcement officials said a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a neighbor's pond off Mitchell Creek Road in Elmore County on Monday.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said officials believe Jalyssa Ingram drowned but her body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Franklin said foul play is not expected. He expects to have the autopsy results Tuesday evening.
Franklin said Ingram was in the front yard playing with an aunt and wandered off when the aunt momentarily looked away.
Investigators initially believed the girl may have been abducted, Franklin said. Nearly 30 minutes passed as family members searched for Ingram before a call to 911 was made.
An investigator and bloodhounds tracked the girl's scent from where she was playing to the bank of the pond about 175 yards away. She was found in about 5 feet of water.
A deputy jumped into the pond and pulled Ingram to shore. CPR was attempted but Ingram was pronounced dead on the scene.