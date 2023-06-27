Lacy Rae Heffelfinger isn't like most teeangers; she’s a business owner who sells bath products across the United States.
At just 15 years old, Heffelfinger launched Muscadine Creek Creamery, a business in which she offers handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and lotions. However, unlike other bath products, goat milk serves as the foundational ingredient.
“I hope to ship it to every state and have it in stores from Florida to Georgia,” she said. “I even had one person as far as Nebraska. I think I will ship to 16 states now.”
She provides ample opportunity to sell locally, including at McCall & Company in Tallassee and Alabama Goods in Homewood. In addition, customers can find her at Community Market Wetumpka the first Thursday of the month and the Eastchase Farmers Market on a weekly basis.
Her commute to work for the most part, however, consists of simply walking outside to her family-owned and operated dairy goat farm in Titus, where she milks her six goats morning and evening.
“Goats can be tricky,” Heffelfinger said. “They can be troublemakers, but this is what I'm passionate about.”
She initially imported Nubian dairy goats from Minnesota, which she chose for one particular reason.
“They have one of the creamiest milks — it’s sweet and full of butter so that will make a very nice lather to the soap,” Heffelfinger said. “It is more moisturizing compared to other breeds.”
Her goats are also registered with the American Dairy Goat Association.
After getting the milk, she then freezes it in cubes to prevent scorching before mixing in lye, which saponifies the soap.
“People told me whenever I first had goat milk, how good it was for the skin,” she said. “So I just started making it because we all have really sensitive skin.”
She adds oils and butters next before pouring the mixture into molds. After hardening overnight, she slices the compound into individual square bars, but she’s hardly ready to begin shipping to customers.
“I let it cure for six weeks. The long-cure time helps it last longer in your shower or bath,” she said.
Heffelfinger can add colors and fragrances and said her most popular merchandise are bar soap and lotion.