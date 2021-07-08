On June 14, the community center at Cedarwood Community Church reopened to the public, once again providing a place for local senior citizens to gather, and the Zetas of Wetumpka were there to welcome the seniors back.
The community center had been closed since March 16, 2020.
Tonya Allen, financial secretary and immediate past president of the Omega Xi Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, said members of the sorority were on hand to greet the seniors as they arrived, to help them get settled, socialize with them, give out goody bags and to help prepare and serve lunch. The group also donated snacks, sanitizer and Bingo prizes to the community center.
The group's work with local seniors aligns with the sorority's National Elder Care Initiative, which strives to prepare citizens for their senior years through education and awareness initiatives. This comprehensive program focuses on elder abuse awareness, financial peace, supporting caregivers and volunteering at senior care facilities.
"With June designated as Elder Abuse Awareness Month, what better way to give back to our beloved Wetumpka community?" Allen said.
Prior to the pandemic, Allen said the members of the sorority made bi-monthly visits to visit with senior citizens there and to host activities. Allen said the sorority is looking forward to resuming their volunteerism there.
"We've missed our seniors and we're ready to get back to work," Allen said.
In addition to visits, the group makes monthly wellness check phone calls and sends cards in the mail.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 16, 1920. The Sorority's international programs such as Z-HOPE, Zetas Helping Other People Excel, through Mind, Body and Spirit serve to empower people from all walks of life.
The Omega Xi Zeta Chapter, lovingly known as the Zetas of Wetumpka, is led by president Edwetta Robinson. The Zetas of Wetumpka have also been volunteering with the Wetumpka Senior Center, led by Director Mary Ann Barrett, ever since the sorority chartered in 2012.
They are the first and only Greek letter organization to charter in the community. The seniors were greeted by Patricia Williams, Tonya Allen, Zakiya Couch and Wyteria Ellis.