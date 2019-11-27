At the Eclectic Zoning and Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, Robby Crosby was reelected to the board.
Lindsay Mothershed and Brittany Evans interviewed for the open board position during the meeting.
“I think Robby does a great job,” Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said. “There were three very qualified candidates interested in serving. The current members of the commission voted to extend Robby’s term.”
The board also approved a conditional permit for Living Water Worship Center Inc., during its regularly scheduled meeting. The non-denominational church will operate at 38 Kowaliga Rd.
The board approved the permit following a presentation by church officials.
“They are a good organization,” Davenport said. “Phillip Powell is in charge of the Eclectic operation and he has a good heart for the community. I think they will be a good asset.”
Chris Whittington is the founding pastor of the Tallassee-based church. Whittington stressed the good the church will do in the community and he hopes it will make a positive impact in people’s lives.
He holds ordination in The Assemblies of God and Living Water Worship Center Inc.
The board approved Harmony Yoga to relocate its business to 218 Claud Rd.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed The Oaks subdivision. Davenport indicated there is a public hearing set for 6 p.m. Monday at the town’s municipal building. The meeting is intended to gather public input and gives the builder of the development to answer questions.
• Discussed the sale of the town’s industrial park