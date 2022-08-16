NOBLES, Alan DeWayne, a resident of Lightwood community passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the age of 58.
The family will receive friends, Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Congregational Christian Church with Pastor Jason Tew officiating. Burial will be in Union Congregational Christian Church cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mr. Nobles is preceded in death by his parents James & Bobbie Jean Nobles; and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife Kelly Nobles; children Kristy (Andrew) Engels, Hunter (Stephanie) Nobles, Heather Nobles; brother James Robert (Teresa) Nobles, Jr.; grandchildren Turner Engels, Aiden Nobles, Bailey Engels, Lillian Nobles, Landyn Nobles, William Nobles, and Hunter James Nobles.
Pallbearers will be Bob Nobles, Brad Nobles, Andrew Engels, Mickey Horne, Mike Gregory, John Bonicelli, and Sam Bone. Honorary pallbearers will be Turner Engels, Aiden Nobles, Landyn Nobles, William Nobles, Hunter James Nobles, and Earl McGalliard.
Mr. Nobles will lie in state one hour prior to service time at the church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Union Congregational Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.