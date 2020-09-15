Ann Lee White, age 84 of Fayette, Alabama passed away at the Northwest Medical Center, Winfield AL on September 11, 2020. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
She was born April 27, 1936 in Hobart, Oklahoma. Her parents were Wilson and Ruth Mansell. She is survived by one sister, Vicki Ruth Brannon (Robert) who lives in Philadelphia PA.
She was married to David W. White for 57 years and they have one son, Paul Kirk White (Wendy), and one grandson David Walker White who live in Bothell, WA.
Ann was a Telecommunication Manager and employed by Southwestern Bell and the USAF. She was a member of the Harmony Methodist Church in Titus, AL where she and her husband lived for 38 years. She loved her home state of Oklahoma and often told stories of her grandfather John Lee who came to the Sooner state before the land rush in 1889.
She was a devoted mother who loved her family and class reunions in Hobart OK.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Morningview Assisted Living facility in Fayette and the medical staff and Hospice at the Winfield Hospital for their professional care and support during her challenges with dementia.
In consideration of the Corona virus and associated health threats coupled with extended miles for family and friend to travel, a memorial service will be deferred until further notice.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America or a charity of their choice.
