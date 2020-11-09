Anna Grace Hicks Davis, age 71, a resident of Eclectic, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born June 1, 1949. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ron Estes officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Hicks Jr. and Irma Lois Hicks and sister, Francis Kay Hall. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Johnny Ezra Davis; children, Tammy Owens Thornton (Keith) and Joanna Owens Burkett (Danny); stepchildren, Kenneth Wade Davis (Lisa) and Paulette Davis Goodson; grandchildren, John Thornton, Brooke Burkett and Taylor Burkett; step grandchildren, Nancy Tindal (Stuart), Chris Davis, Shanna Sims (Kiley), Jared Davis, Trey Goodson (Ali) and Katie Goodson; step great grandchildren, Bryce, Brayden and Brennen Sims and Andrew and Ryleigh Tindal; brother, Charles Edward Hicks III (Brenda) and a large, loving extended family. Anna owned and operated Hicks Grocery in Eclectic for over 40 years. She loved the store and especially loved serving her customers. She enjoyed sharing conversations with everyone who came to her store and the coffee was always free! Her hobbies were college football and NASCAR and spending time with her family and friends was always one of her priorities. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten by her family and those whose lives she touched. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
