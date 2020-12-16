Antoinette (Toni) R. Grimes of Elmore, AL, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the age of 71. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Toni cherished her family. She was born to the late Graves Riley and late Theresa Casey Riley in Dothan, AL. She is survived by her husband of over 54 years Nicky Lamar Grimes of Elmore, AL, sons Nicky Grimes, Jr. (Tammy) of Cumming, GA, John Grimes (Kelli) of Millbrook, AL, grandchildren Adam Grimes (Ciera) of Del Rio, TX, Grayson Grimes of Cumming, GA, Jenna Grimes Patrick (Matt) of Jasper, AL, and Rylie Grimes of Millbrook, AL. Toni was the manager of Capitol's Rosemont Gardens Florist in Montgomery, AL, for over 40 years. The family will celebrate her life in a private family memorial service on Saturday, December 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 in her memory.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.