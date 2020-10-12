Baker, Bennie C. age 90, of Bull Head City, AZ passed away on Sunday, September 20,2020. He was born August 7, 1930 in Wetumpka, Alabama, the 7th of 10 children. He was preceded in death by his parents Lindsay "Jack" Baker, Sr and Annie M. Forbus Baker; sisters Lois Pilgrim, Lucille Kenney, Mary Williams; brothers Linzy "Jack" Baker, Jr. Julius Lamar Baker, Melvin Donald Baker, infant brother and sister William Adie and Annie Jean;, his son and daughter in law, Jeffrey and Judy Baker and infant grandson Christopher. Mr. Baker is survived by his wife Ruth Baker of Bull Head City, AZ, daughter Brenda Voiles of Walsenburg ,CO, stepson Barry Armstrong of Bull Head City, AZ, grandsons Matthew Salkelv of Walsenburg, CO, James Baker of Holtville, AL, granddaughter Rachell Baker of Phoenix AZ, step granddaughter Karen Worthington of Holtville, AL his baby sister Betty Jo Baker Cawthon of Wetumpka, AL and a special fishing buddy John Gannon of Glendale, AZ. Mr. Baker worked for Fan Hazel Atlas Glass Co. in Montgomery, AL , he then moved to California working in the glass industry until 1978 when he moved to Phoenix AZ and worked with the City of Phoenix for 14 years. A private burial will be held at a later date in Wetumpka, Alabama.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.