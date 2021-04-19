Billy Lynn Waites, 84, of Macon, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by family members reminiscing about his life well lived.
Billy came to Macon with his wife and children in 1968 to establish Waites Insurance Agency. Over the years, through his hard work and dedication, he built the business into a thriving independent agency, serving individual’s and business’s insurance needs on all fronts. In his later years, he particularly enjoyed mentoring younger agents and support staff as the business evolved into Waites & Foshee Insurance, with locations throughout the state.
Billy was an avid quail hunter and outdoorsman. When not working, he could be found on a tractor, bulldozer, or four-wheeler at his beloved farm near Fort Valley. Over the decades, he carefully groomed the land into a productive quail habitat and hunting preserve. Nothing made him happier than hearing the call of a Bobwhite as his efforts established coveys of wild birds on the property.
Billy faithfully loved his high school sweetheart, Ruth Dean Waites, his entire life. He was predeceased by her and is survived by his children, Lynn Waites Williams, and Brad Waites, as well as his grandson, Judson Rackley Williams. He is also survived by his brothers, Sherrod Waites (Sandy) and Elwood Waites (Annette).
Billy was a forthright man of integrity, who valued honesty and hard work, and he will be remembered as such.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Riverside Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
