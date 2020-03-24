Billy Ray Mercer, 82, of Verbena, Alabama passed away on March 14, 2020 in Clanton, AL. He served his country for twenty years in the Air National Guard and retired from the Montgomery Fire Department after twenty years. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty J. Mercer; children, Kenneth Wayne Mercer, Angela Gayle Mercer, Richard Dwayne Mercer and Billy Ray Mercer, Jr.; Step Children, Alan Scott McCrory, Melissa Mercer Brown and Melanie Mercer Johnson; 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jackie Lee Mercer (wife, Cammie).
He was proceeded in death by his son Anthony Ray Mercer and his stepson, Edward Wayne McCrory, his parents, Robert Lee Mercer and Bessie Jewel Mercer, his brother, Joe Frank Mercer, and his sisters, Jessie Mae Southern and Suzie Lois Barganier.
A Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date due to the current virus circumstances.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.