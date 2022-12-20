Bob Adkins, 84, of Wetumpka Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home in Tavares, Florida on December 12, 2022 with his wife by his side. Remembrance of life for Bob will be Friday, December 16th 2022 at 3:00 pm at Steverson, Hamlin and Hilbish 226 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares, Fl. Visitation will be held at the same location beginning at 2pm.
Bob was born November 14th, 1938 in Midkiff, WV. The son of Robert and Nora Adkins, sisters Doris Adkins Cupp and Evelyn Adkins Price, each of whom he will be reunited with. The family, along with many friends, have lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and Uncle. His sense of humor and love of life will be greatly missed.
He married Barbara Hill on August 16th, 1959 and they were married for 63 wonderful years. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara and two children, Robert Alan Adkins ( wife Mary ) and Debra Adkins Garrity ( husband Glen). Grandchildren Chris Wadlow ( wife Samantha ), Sean Wadlow, Robert Dale Adkins, Daniel Alan Adkins (wife Katie ), Amanda Melton Dean (husband David), Jason Melton ( Loren ), Shane Garrity (wife Lindsay), and Sean Garrity ( wife Yaideliz ). Great Grandchildren Levi Wadlow, Vivian Wadlow, and in God’s arms, Lila Grace Wadlow, Marley Wadlow, Aurora Wadlow, Brandi Dean, Jackson Melton, Starr Petersen, Miller Garrity and Liam Garrity.
Bob was a civilian with the USAF in Washington D.C. and Montgomery, AL. He traveled extensively overseas with his “Bat Mobile” team supporting our computer defense systems. His passions included golf, watching sports on TV, Nascar Racing and traveling with his wife ( especially in the Northwest and Southwest. He enjoyed music of all genres, casino slot machines, and never passed a garage sale or thrift store without stopping.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project ( www.woundedwarriorproject.org ) Arrangements are being handled by Steverson, Hamlin and Hilbish Tavares, FL. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family @ www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com.
From Rob and Deb. BEST DAD OF ALL TIME!
