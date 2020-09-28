Carolyn Jeanette Landers Lunsford, ninety-nine, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Crowne Health Care of Montgomery. She was born in Newnan, Georgia on November 6, 1920, and lived most of her adult life in Montgomery and Wetumpka, Alabama. She retired from employment with Maxwell Air Force Base after forty years in civil service as an accountant. Her family cherishes memories of her affection and generosity. She left a legacy of love for reading to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved and enjoyed all her four-legged grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents William P. and Lessie Abrams Landers, brother Bill Landers, and by her loving husband Rupert King Lunsford.
Survivors include son Douglas R. Lunsford (Jacque) and daughter Sandra Kay Lunsford Lovin (Gregg); grandchildren, Amanda Burbank and Jeremy Lunsford; great grandchildren, Chase, Pierce and Brooke Burbank; and nieces Joan Landers Hancock (John) and Barbara Landers McDowell (Dennis) and families.
Family and friends will gather to honor Carolyn Lunsford at a graveside service at Pine View Memorial Gardens in Wetumpka, AL on September 30 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Neil Epler, Congregational Care Pastor at Frazer UMC in Montgomery will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Humane Society of Elmore County or Montgomery Area Food Bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.