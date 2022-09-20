October 21, 1951 — September 13, 2022
Catherine "Cathie" McDonald Stahlkuppe, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Cathie is survived by her husband Gerald "Joe" Stahlkuppe and son Shawn
Stahlkuppe and his wife Christy, grandchildren: Ann-Catherine "Catie" Stahlkuppe, Peter Joel Stahlkuppe, Julia Elise Stahlkuppe, Alexandra Jade Stahlkuppe. She was the daughter of Bross Kimbrough McDonald and Bennie Brewer McDonald and sister of Joe McDonald of Titus, AL and B. Kim McDonald of San Antonio, TX. Her nieces include Tecla Cosgrove, Amy Roberts and Shannon McDonald. Her nephews are Alan McDonald and Chris Stahlkuppe.
Cathie was a retiree of the Alabama Red Cross and also a retiree of Regions Bank. She grew up in Wetumpka, AL and attended Wetumpka High School and the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Cathie was a longtime resident of Gardendale, Alabama
An active church goer, her funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Wayne Shelton of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Gardendale.
She will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Montevallo, Al. on Monday September 19, 2022.
Cemetery Details - Alabama National 3133 Alabama 119, Montevallo, AL
Previous Events:
Visitation - SEP 16. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (CT) Gardendale Heritage Funeral Home, 2214 Decatur Highway Gardendale, AL 35071 gardendalefuneraIhome2@gmail.com
Celebration of Life - SEP 16. 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CT) Gardendale Heritage Funeral Home 2214 Decatur Highway Gardendale, AL 35071 gardendalefuneraIhome2@gmail.com
Burial - SEP 19. 10:30 AM - 11 AM (CT) Alabama National 3133 Alabama 119 Montevallo, AL
