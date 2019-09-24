Cecil Orie Wilder of Wetumpka was born in Shelby County, Alabama on January 29, 1922 and passed away at his home in Wetumpka on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was 97 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Burpee Wilder and Ina Lou Adams Wilder; his siblings Eva Mae Wilder (Horald) Henderson, Frances Inez Wilder (Hiram) Gunter, Willie Claude (Katherine) Wilder, John Wilburn (Annette) Wilder and Gwelyn Sue Wilder (Dalton) Raley; his wife Syble Grace Posey Wilder and his grandson Thomas Christopher Wilder.
Survivors include four children, Cecil Creighton (Ann) Wilder of Atlanta, Georgia, Joanna Bailey of Edgewood, Kentucky, Thomas Henry (Judy) Wilder of Flower Mound, Texas and Mark (Denise) Wilder of Pike Road, Alabama. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka, Alabama. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Thomas Wilder officiating. A burial for family only will occur after the funeral service at Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Cecil was a charter member of the Fort Toulouse Baptist Church ( now Hillside Baptist Church) in Wetumpka, where he maintained the church grounds until he was no longer able to do so. He led the congregational singing for many years. He was awarded the title of Deacon Emeritus.
Cecil was an Army veteran of the Second World War and Korean Conflict, a retired Electronics Inspector with the Alabama State Military Department and a retired Chief Warrant Officer with the Alabama Army National Guard. After retirement he enjoyed operating a lawn service for over 20 years.
The family would like to thank Baptist Hospice as well as Mr. Cecil's team of caregivers over the years.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.