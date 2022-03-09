Cecil Rhodes
Jan. 5, 1928 - Feb. 17, 2022
Cecil Rhodes passed away at his Wetumpka residence on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at age 94. The youngest of seven children, he was born in Clanton Alabama on January 5, 1928, to the late Linnie M. and Carrie Easterling Rhodes, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, William, Leroy, Grady, Clara Mae, Glasper, and J.P. “Jack”.
Cecil was married to Barbara A. Rhodes on April 22, 1969 and was previously married to Martha Hatley. He has five children, Richard M. “Rick” Rhodes, Stephen P. Rhodes, Melissa E. Rhodes Dennis, Elizabeth M. Rhodes, and Lynn E. Rhodes. six grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Dennis, Michael Dennis, Melanie Rae Oats, Jessica George, Amber Nicole Rhodes, and Summer Noel Rhodes; six great grandchildren, Regina Harris, Tyler Oats, Lucy George, Mia George, Mattie George, and Angela Malena Thaggard.
He was a quarterback with Wetumpka High School football team and graduated from WHS in 1945. He joined the U.S. Air Force and serviced 22-1/2 years as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the Air Force in 1968 as Senior Master Sergeant, then served another 12-1/2 years as Air Traffic Controller for the Civil Service, retiring again in 1986. He loved to hunt and fish with his close friends and family and loved working in the yard.
The family will receive friends at Gassett Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Pine View Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Anthony Counts officiating.
