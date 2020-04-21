Chad Gerrit Schryvers
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Chad Gerrit Schryvers.
Chad passed away March 25th, 2020 at a local hospital after an extended illness.
He was born June 13th, 1980 at Coupeville, Washington, born to his parents Clifford John Schryvers
and Mary Ann Russell Schryvers. He is survived by his wife Alex Sealy Schryvers of Eclectic, Alabama, Children
Christa May Schryvers and Lilly Kay Schryvers, mother Mary Ann Grant and Step father Barry Grant Sr.
of Inverness, Fl.. Brother John William Schryvers of Anacortes Washington. and his two children
CJ Schryvers and Barrett Schryvers. His step mother Mary Ann Russin Schryvers of Lyndora, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his father Clifford J. Schryvers. Memorial services to be held at a later date at
Alabama National Cemetery Montevallo, Alabama.
